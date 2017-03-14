New Battle Begins Between Mendoza and Rauner

A new front has opened up in the political war between Governor Bruce Rauner and Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Mendoza announced Monday that she is halting $27 million in payments for Rauner’s effort to upgrade state government technology.

$21 million of that amount is owed to consultants working on the project.

The governor’s office says Mendoza is preventing a modernization that would protect critical data and save taxpayer dollars.

Mendoza says cash-strapped social services should take priority over what she calls Rauner’s “pet project.”