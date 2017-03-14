Many Oppose New Shoplifting Proposal

Opponents are lining up against a controversial proposal to reduce the penalties for shoplifting. In an effort to reduce prison overcrowding, the proposal would raise the threshold for retail theft charges.

It’s currently a felony charge if the items stolen are worth more than $300… but the proposal would raise that amount to $2,000.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association and Illinois Sheriff’s Association are among the groups warning that the change would lead to an increase in crime and more financial losses for retailers and local governments.