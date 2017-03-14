Illinois Getting $3.5 Million in Federal Funds for Preventive Services

Illinois is getting more than three-and-a-half million dollars in federal funds for preventive services to address looming health crises.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the money can be used for programs to address childhood obesity or smoking… helping to lower health care costs down the road.

It can also be used for unexpected public health emergencies… like the Zika virus.

But Durbin warns that those federal funds would be eliminated in the future under the current GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.