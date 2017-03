NBA star and Springfield native Andre Iguodala will pay the price for what were described as “racially insensitive” comments after his Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss last week.

The NBA is fining Iguodala $10,000 for the remarks. Iguodala used the N-word several times in comments to the media… and also said, quote, “I do what master say” in response to a question about some of his coach’s decisions.

Iguodala says it was an “inside joke,” but is refusing to comment on the NBA penalty.