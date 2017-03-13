Tickets for Garth Brooks in Champaign Back On-Sale Thursday

If you got shut out in your attempt to get Garth Brooks tickets last week, you’re not out of luck yet. After heavy demand caused the computer system for ticket sales to crash last week, sales will resume Thursday for both scheduled shows at the State Farm Center in Urbana next month.

Our sister station US 92-7 tells us tickets are still available for both the original scheduled performance on April 29th and a second show added for April 28th .

Sales will resume Thursday morning at 10am at statefarmcenter.com/garth.