Some Springfield aldermen want to freeze city worker wages… or put a halt on hiring altogether… in an effort to get city spending to match up to shrinking revenues.

Alderman Joe McMenamin is proposing the wage freeze for non-union city employees.

He also wants it to apply to union workers, but says that will have to be negotiated with each union individually.

Meanwhile, Alderman Chuck Redpath has proposed a hiring freeze… but Mayor Jim Langfelder has expressed concerns about that idea.