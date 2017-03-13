Sacred Heart-Griffin Names New School Principal

It’s a new era at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, which for the first time will have a lay person as its principal.

Kara Rapacz has been assistant principal at the school since 2013.

The current interim principal, Sister Katharine O’Connor, says it’s an exciting time as the Dominican religious leadership of the school entrusts the future of SH-G to a lay person… and says it is clear that Rapacz is the right person to continue the legacy of faith-based education there.

She will take over on July 1st .