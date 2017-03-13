Rock star dads with famous children

As this gallery of Stars With Rock Star Dads demonstrates, some of the most famous names in music, television and movies today have parents who are bona fide rock legends. In some cases, you may already know the story, or recognize the last name. But we bet you’ll discover a couple of new family connections, as you click through, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Read More: Stars With Rock Star Dads | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/stars-with-rock-star-dads/?trackback=tsmclip

By Michelle D. Milliman

Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.