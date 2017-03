If you’re one of the 40-percent of Illinoisans making less than $15 an hour, you could be in line for a raise… eventually… under a new plan to hike the state’s minimum wage.

Several Democratic lawmakers want to increase the state’s current $8.25-an-hour rate gradually… starting with a hike to $9 in January, eventually reaching $15 an hour by 2022.

They say boosting pay for working households is the best way to boost the state’s economy.