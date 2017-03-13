Head of IHPA Okay with ALPLM Becoming Standalone Institution

You don’t often see government officials willingly giving up their “turf,” but the head of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency appears to be on board with removing the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from her agency’s control.

On the WMAY News Feed, Heidi Brown-McCreery said that while she thinks the library and museum are on the right track… she agrees that it might be able to run more efficiently if it were a standalone agency.

And she says she would fight to ensure the move doesn’t shift critical resources away from the state’s other historic sites.