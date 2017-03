A top political appointee of Governor Bruce Rauner will not be getting part of her salary out of the fund that is earmarked for state employee insurance claims.

Rauner’s office has now filed paperwork to take part of Deputy Governor Leslie Munger’s salary from a professional services fund instead.

The governor’s office says it “mistakenly” assigned part of Munger’s salary to the insurance fund… which is billions of dollars behind in paying employee medical bills.