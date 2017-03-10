Tickets for Second Garth Brooks Show in Champaign Still Available

If you’re hoping to see Garth Brooks live in concert in Champaign-Urbana next month, you may still have a chance.

Tickets for his April 29th concert at the State Farm Center sold out in less than ten minutes Friday… and a second show was added for April 28th .

But the demand for those tickets was so great that it crashed the computer system… forcing ticket sales to be placed on hold.

The concert promoter tells our sister station, US 92-7, that it is likely to take the weekend to fix the problem, meaning tickets are not expected to go back on sale until Monday at the earliest.