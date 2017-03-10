Rauner Could Support Illinois Constitution Amendment Pertaining to Pensions

Governor Bruce Rauner says he could support an amendment removing protection for public sector pensions from the Illinois Constitution… if such a measure could get on the ballot.

But Rauner told a caller on Chicago Public Radio Friday that since he can’t even get lawmakers to put a politically-popular term limits proposal on the ballot, he doubts he could get them to approve a pension measure.

Most experts believe that even if the state constitution were changed going forward, that would not eliminate the pension obligations already incurred by the state.