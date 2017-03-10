Governor’s Office Admits Mistake with Munger’s Salary

Governor Bruce Rauner’s office now says it “mistakenly” designated a state employee health insurance fund as the source of part of the salary of former Comptroller Leslie Munger… who was recently appointed as Rauner’s deputy governor.

The Associated Press reported that half of Munger’s salary was slated to come from the fund… which is billions of dollars behind in paying state worker insurance claims.

But after that story hit the wire, the governor’s office said it had mistakenly designated the wrong fund… and said Munger’s salary would come from elsewhere.