Gander Mountain to Close Springfield Store

Outdoor retailer Gander Mountain has announced that it will close its Springfield store over the next few weeks.

The company had recently been rumored to be closing stores throughout the Midwest, but confirmed on Friday that the store on the city’s southwest side would be one of thirty-two to be shut down.

Gander Mountain has struggled against competitors like Bass Pro Shops and online outlets recently.

The store becomes to tenth area chain store to close or announce a closure in recent months, with the Dirksen Parkway JC Penney store’s future uncertain, as that company has also announced store closures in the near future.