Democrats Question Cuts Only Approach to Balanced Budget

If Governor Bruce Rauner thinks he can close the state’s massive budget gap through spending cuts, Illinois Senate Democrats say someone ought to tell his agency directors.

In a series of hearings this week, Democrats have called in Rauner’s directors and asked what more can be cut from their budgets.

But the Democrats say the directors repeatedly insisted there is no more room to cut in their agencies.

Democrats say that’s proof that the governor needs to work with lawmakers to find new revenue to close the budget gap.