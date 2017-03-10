Bravo’s New Reality Show ‘Stripped’ Takes Everything Away, Even Clothes

It’s a social experiment that takes everything away from a person and they slowly regain it.

Based on a Danish TV show Stripped takes every possession from a person, even their clothes, for 21 days. Over that time they are granted one item back per day; that they get to choose.

Here’s the catch, those featured in the show must still maintain a life including work, family, social circles, etc.

Stripped Rules & Regulations:

#1: Participants are stripped of everything they own.

#2: Their belongings are placed in a mobile storage container a half-mile away from their home.

#3: Only toilet paper, water, and food rations are provided.

#4: Each day, participants can retrieve 1 item from the container. Every choice counts.

*No competition. No prizes. 21 days to survive their own life. How will these ordinary people survive being Stripped

Stripped premieres this summer on Bravo.