Area Lawmakers Fight for State Workers’ Paychecks

Area lawmakers say their bill to guarantee state worker paychecks is critical for the health of the local economy.

Those paychecks could be in danger if the Illinois Supreme Court rules that workers should not get paid without a state budget and formal appropriations in place.

Representatives Avery Bourne and Sara Wojcicki Jimenez are pushing a bill to keep the paychecks coming, budget or no budget.

They say the economy will be hurt if workers are uncertain about when, or if, they are going to get paid.