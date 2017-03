The Jay Cutler era is over for the Chicago Bears. The team released the veteran quarterback Thursday.

Cutler holds almost every passing record in Bears franchise history… but has only led the team to one playoff appearance in eight seasons.

The 33-year-old Cutler will become a free agent… and the Bears will reportedly sign quarterback Mike Glennon, who has started 18 games for Tampa Bay but has only been in a backup role the last two seasons.