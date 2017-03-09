Rauner to Appeal 600 State Workers Pay Decision

Just hours after saying he would “honor” a court ruling against him, Governor Bruce Rauner has now gone to court to appeal that ruling.

But for now, Rauner is complying with the order allowing Comptroller Susana Mendoza to pay about 600 state workers from special designated funds.

Rauner says depleting those funds could trigger a state government shutdown.

He has resubmitted payroll for those workers so the money would come from those funds… but is still hoping an appeals court will step in to block Mendoza.