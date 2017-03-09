Rauner Pushing for More Aggressive Action Against Hate Crimes

Governor Bruce Rauner is pushing for more aggressive action against hate crimes… especially those that target people based on religion.

The move follows an increase in anti-Semitic incidents around the state and nation… including threats and vandalism targeting Jewish synagogues, cemeteries and community centers.

Rauner wants to increase penalties for hate crimes against religious centers and houses of worship… to boost anti-hate education in schools… and to strengthen state prohibitions on doing business with companies that seek to boycott or sanction Israel.