Rauner and Madigan Agree That ALPLM Should Be Standalone Institution

It turns out Governor Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Mike Madigan don’t disagree on everything.

Madigan is backing the governor’s view that the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum should be a standalone institution… rather than under the oversight of the state Historic Preservation Agency.

Madigan is introducing legislation to create an oversight board that would only deal with the presidential library complex.

He contends “bureaucracy and mismanagement” have hampered the operations of the ALPLM.