PEARL JAM Donating Proceeds From Merch Sales To Planned Parenthood

According to The Pulse Of Radio, PEARL JAM is donating 100 percent of T-shirt proceeds and 25 percent of all goods sold on the band’s official web site through March 12 to Planned Parenthood Federation Of America. The goal is to help ensure equal health care for everyone, especially in states where clinics have been or might be defunded. The band is also donating proceeds to Planned Parenthood Global in support of health care partners across Africa and Latin America impacted by the recently reinstated global gag rule, reports BlabberMouth.net

Editorial credit: Dana Gardner / Shutterstock.com