Nissan Creates Dog Friendly SUV [VIDEO]

A dog-friendly concept car from Nissan, the X-Trail features an access ramp, an 360 degree pull out water shower and clutter free utility drawers. It’s upholstered cargo area ensures easy clean-up from dirt and hair.

The Kennel Club conducted a survey of over 1,300 dog owners revealing how dog owners use their vehicles.

Almost all dog owners (99.9 percent) consider their pet to be part of the family

A similar number (98.7 percent) of owners use their car to transport their dog

Almost 90 percent (88.9 percent) would buy a car that boasts dog-friendly features

Nearly 90 percent (88.7 percent) of owners transport their dog in a car at least once a week

Over 90 percent (90.5 percent) transport their dogs in the car for journeys that last 10 minutes or more

Over half (54.7 percent) would like their vehicle to be more easily accessible for their dog

Nearly three-quarters (71.5 percent) transport their dog in the boot space or back seat

Over half (50.9 percent) said that a large boot space made them believe their car was the right one for transporting their dog

With all this information, Nissan has engineered the new X-Trail specifically for dog owners. This concept car will likely unleash in Europe before hitting the pavement in the U.S.

Nissan’s X-Trail transforms the cargo space into a dog haven to include:

Two-way dog cam

360 pull out water shower

Integrated dryer

Access ramp

Padded interior upholstered for wipe-ups

No spill water bowl

Smart dog treat dispenser

Clip on harness hook

Clutter free compartments to store treats, waste bags, etc.

[Nissan Newsroom] [YouTube: Nissan Europe]