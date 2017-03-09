Nissan Creates Dog Friendly SUV [VIDEO]

A dog-friendly concept car from Nissan, the X-Trail features an access ramp, an 360 degree pull out water shower and clutter free utility drawers. It’s upholstered cargo area ensures easy clean-up from dirt and hair.
The Kennel Club conducted a survey of over 1,300 dog owners revealing how dog owners use their vehicles.
- Almost all dog owners (99.9 percent) consider their pet to be part of the family
- A similar number (98.7 percent) of owners use their car to transport their dog
- Almost 90 percent (88.9 percent) would buy a car that boasts dog-friendly features
- Nearly 90 percent (88.7 percent) of owners transport their dog in a car at least once a week
- Over 90 percent (90.5 percent) transport their dogs in the car for journeys that last 10 minutes or more
- Over half (54.7 percent) would like their vehicle to be more easily accessible for their dog
- Nearly three-quarters (71.5 percent) transport their dog in the boot space or back seat
- Over half (50.9 percent) said that a large boot space made them believe their car was the right one for transporting their dog
With all this information, Nissan has engineered the new X-Trail specifically for dog owners. This concept car will likely unleash in Europe before hitting the pavement in the U.S.
Nissan’s X-Trail transforms the cargo space into a dog haven to include:
Two-way dog cam
360 pull out water shower
Integrated dryer
Access ramp
Padded interior upholstered for wipe-ups
No spill water bowl
Smart dog treat dispenser
Clip on harness hook
Clutter free compartments to store treats, waste bags, etc.