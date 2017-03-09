Lincoln Land Charity Championship Trying New Way to Raise Funds

Springfield’s professional golf tournament is trying a new approach to helping charities. The Lincoln Land Charity Championship is giving local non-profits the chance to sign up to be a designated charity.

Then as people order their tickets for the tournament online, they will be able to choose one of those charities from a drop-down menu… and the charity they select will get the proceeds from their ticket purchase.

The web.com tour… which feeds into the PGA is set for June at Panther Creek Country Club.