Illinois’s jobless rate is holding steady… but revised numbers show more job growth in the state than originally thought.

The numbers out from the state show that Illinois actually added 2,000 jobs in December… rather than losing more than 16,000 jobs, as originally reported.

The state tacked on another 1,700 jobs in January. The 5.7 percent statewide rate in January was the same as December’s jobless rate… but marked an improvement over January 2016, when unemployment was at 6.1 percent.