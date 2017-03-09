Ian Anderson explained why Jethro Tull​ are a living legacy

It’s been almost 20 years since an album of new original material was released under the Jethro Tull banner, but bandleader Ian Anderson still performs the group’s music — both live and, as on his new String Quartets LP, in the studio. So why put the band to bed?

Anderson explained his point of view in a recent interview with Eon Music, explaining that while scores of musicians have passed through the lineup over the years, he’s one of a very small number of original players who’s still musically active. And while he continues to maintain creative stewardship over the Tull legacy, he isn’t interested in trying to add new material, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

