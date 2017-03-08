Madigan: Governor, Lawmakers Causing ‘Irreparable Damage’ As Budget Battle Continues

Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she is trying to force Governor Bruce Rauner and lawmakers to finally end their two-year budget battle and come to terms on a spending plan and lawful appropriations.

Madigan has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to rule once and for all on whether state workers can be paid without an appropriation.

A lower court is allowing those paychecks to continue and Madigan says that has allowed the governor and lawmakers to extend the budget stalemate, causing “irreparable damage” to businesses, non-profits and others around the state.

