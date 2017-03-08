Gerald Scarfe’s Paintings From Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ Are for Sale

The iconic artwork Gerald Scarfe created for Pink Floyd‘s The Wall — the original record, the 1982 film adaptation and the various times it’s gone on tour — were crucial towards driving home the brutality of the themes Roger Waters was writing about. Now, many of Scarfe’s paintings from The Wall are being sold, reports UltimateClassicRock.com.

