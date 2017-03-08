Cubs’ World Series Trophy On Display In Springfield, Rauner Talks With Ricketts [VIDEO]

Everybody wants to get their picture taken with a valuable piece of hardware.

The Chicago Cubs World Series trophy has proven to be a huge draw during its stop in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers held a special joint session so that they could see the trophy on display at the Capitol.

And hundreds of people stood in line for hours at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum for the chance to pose for selfies with the iconic trophy.

Governor Bruce Rauner went to Facebook Live with Tom Ricketts, who is the Chairman and Owner of the Chicago Cubs, prior to the doors opening at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

Photo Credit: Johnny Molson / Mid-West Family Broadcasting