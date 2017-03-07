WATCH: Marriage Proposal Ends With Man Throwing Up [VIDEO]

Popping the question to your significant other can make you feel a little nervous, but add in the fact you’re a few thousand feet off the ground – getting sick is an absolute certainty!

Video-journalist Darrell Hamilton Jr. had the perfect plan, taking his girlfriend Rheanna for scenic plane ride over Reedley, California… until he suffered from motion sickness and vomited directly following popping the question.

Love conquered all, she said ‘Yes’ – as the old saying goes ‘In sickness and in health.’

