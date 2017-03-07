People Are Complaining About ‘The Walking Dead’ Using CGI Deer [VIDEO]

Cheesy CGI effects is nothing new to TV, especially The Walking Dead, so why are people upset by how bad the deer are on the show?

This past Sunday Rick was scoping out a deer, which was horribly rendered and that’s being polite. CGI has been used on the show many of times including many Walker kills but the action moves so fast you let it go. The deer incident is a little hard not to notice. Check it out below.

There’s been other cases of bad use of effects and backdrops on the show. For instance, a background of house that was clearly paper – see it here.