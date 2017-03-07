March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

It’s a reminder you’d probably rather not get… and one that could save your life. This is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month… a time to encourage people to get screened for the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the country.

A doctor at Springfield Clinic says there are ways you can lower your risk of the disease… including switching to a high-fiber, low-fat diet… exercising more… and giving up smoking.

But he says regular screenings… including colonoscopies… are the best defense, and encourages you to talk to your doctor about it.