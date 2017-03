A new poll from a fiercely anti-tax group finds that a majority of Illinoisans want to balance the state budget through cuts alone… not higher taxes.

The Illinois Policy Institute has been demanding that lawmakers reject tax hikes as part of any budget deal… and says its poll backs up that approach.

The survey of 600 voters finds 51-percent saying that cuts alone would be their preferred way to balance the budget.

The poll did not measure support for specific cuts.