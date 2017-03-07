Governor Rauner Denies Telling Republicans to Walk Away from “Grand Bargain”

Governor Bruce Rauner insists he did not tell Republicans to walk away from a bipartisan “grand bargain” in the state Senate.

But he is making it clear that he had problems with the budget plan that fell apart in the Senate last week.

Rauner says the plan did not have enough spending cuts and wasn’t truly balanced… and contends the changes it made in areas like workers’ comp were not substantial enough to be effective.

Rauner says he is still encouraging lawmakers from his party to keep negotiating and looking for a solution.