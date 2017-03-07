Comptroller Mendoza Shares Some Bleak Numbers

Bleak numbers and harsh words from Comptroller Susana Mendoza as she lays out the dismal state of Illinois’s finances.

Mendoza says Illinois now has a net deficit of more than $126 billion.

Most of that is the state’s unfunded pension liability, but the General Fund is now almost $10 billion in the red.

In a statement, Mendoza calls it a “lawless fiscal climate.” And the Democratic comptroller puts the blame solely on Republican Governor Bruce Rauner… saying that it looks like Rauner is trying to drive the state into bankruptcy.