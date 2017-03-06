Fight Between Governor Rauner and Comptroller Mendoza Heats Up

Governor Bruce Rauner is escalating his fight with Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Rauner has now posted a video statement accusing Mendoza of trying to force a government shutdown by refusing to process pay for several hundred state workers out of general revenue funds.

Mendoza says the workers should be paid out of a separate smaller fund.

Rauner says Mendoza’s move violates a court order on state worker pay.

The comptroller responds that she doesn’t need the governor to tell her how to do her job… and instead, he should do his, and present and pass a balanced state budget.