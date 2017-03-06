Durbin Calling for Full Investigation of Contacts Between Trump Team and Russia

It’s become one of the hottest issues in politics today… the significance of contacts between U.S. political figures and Russian operatives.

Members of President Trump’s campaign are under scrutiny amid allegations they met with the Russians at a time when U.S. intelligence believes the Russian government was trying to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he’s had multiple meetings with the Russian ambassador over the years… but says he only discussed policy, never politics.

Durbin wants a full investigation into the nature of the contacts between the Trump team and Russia.