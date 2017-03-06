Dad Builds 3-Year-Old Son Backyard Roller Coaster [VIDEO]

A dad in Washington state built a roller coaster in the backyard of his home for his 3-year-old son.

Navy pilot Scott Brazelton was initially planning to build a treehouse in the backyard, but he said

After taking Wyatt to Disneyland and seeing how much he loved riding roller coasters at the ripe age of 3, I decided to build him his own at our place. If the neighbors could see, they’d definitely think I was nuts.

The coaster wasn’t just about the challenge. Brazelton built it to spend quality time with his son, Wyatt, who was born while he was deployed in the Persian Gulf. Brazelton spent three months designing and building the coaster under the guidance of Paul Gregg, a retired Boeing engineer who has published books about building backyard roller coasters.

He says he spent about $1,000 for the project materials and about $300 on tools.

[KomoNews] [YouTube: Scott Brazelton]