Congressman Rodney Davis Noncommittal on Wiretapping Claims

Congressman Rodney Davis would prefer not to get into the middle of the firestorm over President Trump’s wiretapping allegations.

When asked whether he believes Trump’s claim that his phones were wiretapped by then-President Obama, Davis said he has no idea how to answer the question.

He said he hasn’t seen any evidence one way or the other.

Meanwhile, Davis is standing by his decision not to hold large town hall meetings in his district.

He says he meets with constituents every day… but says the big gatherings are being demanded by people who are more concerned about politics than policy.