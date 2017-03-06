Chance The Rapper To Donate $1 Million Dollars To Chicago Public Schools

A Grammy winner rapper says he will give a million dollars to Chicago Public Schools… because he says Governor Bruce Rauner isn’t doing enough to address a funding crisis there.

Chance the Rapper found himself in the middle of the school funding debate when he requested a meeting with Rauner, after Rauner sent the musician a congratulatory message following his Grammy victories.

Chance says that meeting Friday was disappointing, and he accuses Rauner of following up with “caveats and ultimatums.”

In announcing the gift for arts program, Chance repeated the demand he made to Rauner Friday… quote: “Do your job.”