Southern Illinois Restaurant Manager Free on Bond

A Southern Illinois restaurant manager who got caught up in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is now free on bond… but not necessarily out of the woods yet.

The arrest of Juan Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco prompted an outcry in West Frankfort… a community that overwhelmingly supported Trump in the November election.

Hernandez-Pacheco could face deportation because of a decade-old DUI conviction, even though supporters say he’s been a solid citizen in the community for 20 years.

He was allowed to post bond but still faces a hearing on his immigration status.