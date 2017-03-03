Secure Choice Retirement Program May Be in Jeopardy

A groundbreaking Illinois program designed to make it easier for you to save for retirement may now be in jeopardy… before it even starts.

The Secure Choice program is intended to provide a state retirement savings option for private-sector workers whose employers do not offer a 401(k) or other retirement plan.

But Congress is now considering a repeal of federal rules that allowed Illinois to create the program.

State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is urging Congress to leave those rules intact. Secure Choice is scheduled to start in Illinois next year.