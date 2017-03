Rod Stewart has issued an apology after a video of him staging a mock execution drew criticism and comparisons to ISIS propaganda killings. Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster posted the clip on Instagram, which the singer has since blamed on a misunderstanding of a Game of Thrones reference, reports RollingStone.com

