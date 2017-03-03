Rauner and Mendoza Faceoff on State Workers Pay

The latest state budget showdown revolves around where the money will come from to pay around 600 state workers. Governor Bruce Rauner’s office wants them to be paid from the state’s general fund.

But Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the money should instead come from two smaller funds out of which those workers have been traditionally paid… keeping general funds available for other state expenses.

The governor’s office says Mendoza is trying to deplete those smaller funds… which are also used to pay rent on state facilities and other expenses… in an effort to intensify the budget crisis and create more pressure to find a solution.