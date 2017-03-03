Hundreds Apply Through New Website For State Jobs

Hundreds of people are jumping at the possibility of stepping into state jobs that might become open… if current state employees go on strike.

Governor Bruce Rauner’s office tells a Chicago TV station that more than 1700 people have submitted applications in just three days since the administration launched a new jobs website. The purpose is to line up possible replacements for striking workers.

AFSCME says random applicants are not a suitable replacement for trained professionals in key state jobs… and suggests the effort to recruit what it calls “strikebreakers” may be illegal.

