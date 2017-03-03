Congressman Bost Sorry For ‘Poor Choice of Words’

An Illinois congressman says he’s sorry about his “poor choice of words” that has made him a trending topic on social media.

Republican Mike Bost compared town hall meetings with angry constituents to what he described as the practice of cleansing by, quote, “the Orientals.” That outdated word for Asian cultures led to an online outcry.

Bost says he had no malicious intent, but says the word is distracting from his point that “booing and shouting” threatens to drown out meaningful conversation and make it harder to govern.

