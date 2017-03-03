Chance the Rapper and Governor Rauner Finally Meet

A meeting between Governor Bruce Rauner and a Grammy-winning rapper may not have gone as well as either side had hoped.

Chance the Rapper emerged from his meeting with the governor indicating that he was disappointed with what he called vague, “political” answers to questions about school funding.

But Rauner says the two agreed to keep talking over the weekend about a school funding plan that perhaps they could present to lawmakers when they return to Springfield next week.

The meeting came about following a Twitter exchange between the two in the aftermath of Chance’s wins at the Grammys earlier this year