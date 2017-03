Governor Bruce Rauner’s effort to impose contract terms on state workers has been blocked. The 4th District Court of Appeals has granted AFSCME’s request for an order prohibiting the imposition.

The justices held that the union has a high likelihood of prevailing on the merits of their court case against the governor.

Rauner’s office says it is reviewing the decision, but is disappointed that the court would block what it calls “common sense” changes to benefit state workers and taxpayers.