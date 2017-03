Fans who ordered the CD of Nine Inch Nails‘ Not the Actual Events EP were promised to receive an unnamed “physical component.” According to those who have received their package, that component turned out to be a black powder, reports Diffuser.fm

Read More: Nine Inch Nails Send Black Powder With ‘Not the Actual Events’ EP | http://diffuser.fm/nine-inch-nails-black-powder/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com